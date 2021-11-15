Rock Co. to hold vaccination clinics at McDonald’s

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget French fries. The Rock Co. Health Department wants McDonald’s customers to grab a side of the COVID-19 vaccine to go with their hamburger or Chicken McNuggets.

Starting later this week, health officials plan to host a trio of vaccination clinics at locations in Janesville and Beloit. They noted that all three vaccine types – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer – will be available at each clinic. The first one will be Thursday, and here is the full schedule:

November 18th from 2pm to 5pm, McDonald’s at 1622 Milton Ave., Janesville, WI

December 2nd from 2pm to 5pm, McDonald’s at 2649 N. Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI

December 16th from 2pm to 5pm, McDonald’s at 2922 N. Pontiac Dr., Janesville WI

Vaccinations will only be available for individuals ages 12 and up, the health department noted. The newly eligible children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old will not be able to get one. Those between 12 and 17 years old should be accompanied by a parent or guardian and will need their consent.

Walk-ins are welcome and masks are required, they added.

As usual, there is no cost to get vaccinated nor insurance required. Anyone needing a ride can call 211 to arrange one.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.