Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month

Samantha Day
Samantha Day(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office reports authorities have touched base with a 23-year-old woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office stated authorities have made contact with Samantha Day and determined she was okay. Its statement did not, however, indicate if she had returned to Juneau Co. or if she was somewhere else when reached.

Day, who is from the Reedsburg and Mauston areas, had not been seen since Sunday, Oct. 17, when she was dropped off near Rustic Ridge Resort, in Friendship, the Sheriff’s Office noted last week when the missing person alert was issued. It was not known at the time whom she was meeting.

In Monday’s statement, the Sheriff’s Office added its appreciation to everyone who gave them the tips that led to authorities locating Day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
(MGN)
Young child walks away from Beaver Dam home after seeing police and fire sirens
Winter Awareness Week
Winter Awareness Week