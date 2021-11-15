Advertisement

Social Media Blitz helps raise meals for NBC15 Share Your Holidays

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A selfie or group photo on Tuesday will help eliminate hunger in South Central Wisconsin.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz is a fun and easy way to help those struggling to provide a meal for themselves or food for their families.

Here’s How It Works

  • Print this sign
  • Take your picture
  • Post it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram
  • Tag @SecondHarvestSW and use #SYH26

Each photo will help Naviant, Inc. unlock 37,500 donated meals for NBC15 Share Your Holidays.

Posted by Naviant Inc on Monday, November 15, 2021

