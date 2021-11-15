Social Media Blitz helps raise meals for NBC15 Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A selfie or group photo on Tuesday will help eliminate hunger in South Central Wisconsin.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz is a fun and easy way to help those struggling to provide a meal for themselves or food for their families.

Here’s How It Works

Print this sign

Take your picture

Post it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram

Tag @SecondHarvestSW and use #SYH26

Each photo will help Naviant, Inc. unlock 37,500 donated meals for NBC15 Share Your Holidays.

Get ready to post your picture tomorrow for the NBC15 Share Your Holidays - Social Media Blitz supporting the Second... Posted by Naviant Inc on Monday, November 15, 2021

