Social Media Blitz helps raise meals for NBC15 Share Your Holidays
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A selfie or group photo on Tuesday will help eliminate hunger in South Central Wisconsin.
The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz is a fun and easy way to help those struggling to provide a meal for themselves or food for their families.
Here’s How It Works
- Print this sign
- Take your picture
- Post it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram
- Tag @SecondHarvestSW and use #SYH26
Each photo will help Naviant, Inc. unlock 37,500 donated meals for NBC15 Share Your Holidays.
