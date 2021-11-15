Advertisement

Train derails and spills coal into Mississippi River

Cleanup underway after Lee County train derails
Cleanup underway after Lee County train derails(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) - A train struck a barge in southeast Iowa late Saturday night, knocking several cars off the tracks and spilling coal into the Mississippi River.

BNSF railroad officials told the Burlington Hawk Eye that two coal cars landed in the river and three others were partially in the water after the collision near Montrose, Iowa that also knocked over two locomotives.

One other car that left the tracks remained upright.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said several hundred gallons of diesel fuel also spilled out of the locomotives.

No injuries were reported.

The railroad said it will work to remove any coal that ended up in the river.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions makes waves with a new float experience for the 95th annual...
Kalahari builds brand new float for Macy’s Day Parade
Matida Bojang shares a graduation photo from UW Milwaukee.
First AVID/TOPS student from Dane County to attend medical school recognized
Aaron Rodgers officially activated to return for Sunday’s game against Seattle
Aaron Rodgers officially activated to return for Sunday’s game against Seattle
Emergency funding for school technology
FCC emergency funding for school technology