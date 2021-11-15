Advertisement

From turtles to birds: Beloit rolls out new minor-league name & look

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit baseball fans don’t want to see their minor league club go anywhere and they made that clear when they voted on the team’s new nickname: the Sky Carp. Team owner Quint Studer explained that a Sky Carp is a goose “that loves its hometown so much that it does not migrate in the winter.”

“I’m very excited that the fans chose this name for the team, as it perfectly fits our organization’s mission to improve the quality of life in our community as Beloit continues to grow as such a great place to live that no one, not even the geese, wants to leave,” he continued.

The team introduced the new identity Monday afternoon and plan to don their new uniform next spring. In August 2020, after a quarter-century as the Snappers, fans were asked if they wanted to ditch that name for something a little fresher.

The club whittled over 1,000 suggestions down to five and from those Sky Carp won the fan vote and the team ran with it, enlisting the branding agency Brandiose to come up with new logos and uniforms.

Speaking of which, those new uniforms are already on sale at SkyCarp.MiLBStore.com.

Studer also pointed out how much the team and the community worked to save the franchise, which had been slated for elimination in Major League Baseball’s downsizing of its farm system. In response, Beloit built the privately-funded ABC Supply Stadium and worked on a new 10-year deal as the high-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

“The stadium will bring so many great, family-friendly events to the downtown area, bring customers to the local businesses surrounding the stadium, create employment opportunities, and help continue to build Beloit as a Sky Carp city, one so great that no one wants to leave,” Studer continued, adding his appreciated to everyone who participated in keeping baseball in Beloit.

