Two sent to hospital after head on collision

(MGN)
(MGN)(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured in a head on crash between a dump truck and an alleged OWI driver Friday afternoon in Stitzer, said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened minutes after the Grant County Sheriff’s office received several calls complaining about an erratic Southbound driver on Highway 80 north of Platteville.

Forty-seven-year-old Jennifer Day of Stitzer was driving South in the Northbound lane when she collided with the dump truck. The dump truck driver was identified as Jerald Thomas of Garnavillo Iowa.

Both Day and Thomas were transported to Southwest Health Center for injuries.

Day was later arrested for OWI causing injury and cited for operating left of center.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Platteville PD, Platteville Fire, Southwest Health EMS, and Guy’s Truck and Tractor of Kieler.

This crash is still under investigation.

