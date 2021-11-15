Advertisement

Wisconsin Emergency Management kicks off Winter Awareness Week

The week serves as a reminder of best practices ahead of the winter months.
Some best practices for preparation from Wisconsin Emergency Management ahead of the winter.
Some best practices for preparation from Wisconsin Emergency Management ahead of the winter.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter months, filled with cold temps and challenging conditions, are right around the corner. In preparation for the elements in store for the state, Wisconsin Emergency Management is helping remind everyone of a few best practices to prepare for the winter, with Winter Awareness Week.

Part of the team at Wisconsin Emergency Management, Andrew Beckett says one of the most important things you can do is prepare for the long haul. He recommends getting your home ready with supplies that can last you at least 72 hours in case of a snow-in. A few things to have on hand include a gallon of water per person for each day, non-perishable food, extra batteries, and a first-aid kit.

For your car, he suggests blankets and warm clothing along with food and a first-aid kit. Jumper cables and a winter emergency kit are also good to have in your trunk. Beckett also suggests making a habit of bringing a water bottle with you whenever you leave the house because you cannot stash it in your car.

Beckett also says there are a few things you can do to prepare your house and vehicle.

“Make sure throughout the winter that vents remain clear along your house, and be sure to get your car winterized ahead of the season,” said Beckett.

He says that most people are familiar with these basics and just need to ensure everything is in order ahead of the winter.

“Most of us have these things in our homes; it is just a good idea to get them all organized in one spot or get them in the car before the weather turns,” said Beckett.

