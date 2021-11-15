Young child walks away from Beaver Dam home after seeing police and fire sirens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-year-old child has been located after reportedly wandering away from home after seeing lights and sirens.

The Beaver Dam Police Dept. posted on Facebook that investigators believe the child was intrigued by the lights and heard the sirens coming from the police cruisers and fire trucks. After starting off that way, the youngster became disoriented and went into an unlocked apartment.

Beaver Dam officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the apartment building on Knaup Drive and were able to locate the child, who has since been reunited with family members.

In the post, the police department indicated investigators consider the situation resolved and offered their appreciated to the other agencies and community members that helped in the search.

***PRESS RELEASE*** On 11/15/2021 at approximately 12:30am, Officers responded to the area of Knaup Drive in the City... Posted by Beaver Dam Police Department on Monday, November 15, 2021

