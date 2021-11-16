Advertisement

Amber Alert: 14-year-old boy abducted in New York believed to be in serious danger

James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.
James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager kidnapped in Rochester, New York, New York State Police said.

James Fernandez Reyes was taken at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in circumstances that may indicate he’s in danger of serious harm or death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The 14-year-old boy is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

James was reportedly abducted by four or five men wearing masks, who left in a gold, midsized SUV with New York state license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Macy's unveils new giant character balloons for the 95th...
PHOTOS: Macy’s unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day parade