Beaver Moon & a Partial Lunar Eclipse This Week

November’s Full Moon passes through Earth’s shadow early Friday Morning -- achieving an *almost* total Lunar Eclipse.
A near-total lunar eclipse peaks early Friday morning at 3:02!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Moon (also known as the Frost, Frosty, or Snow Moon) rises this week. The Maine Farmer’s Almanac started using Native American names for full Moons back in the 1930s and they’ve become almost commonplace. According to NASA & The Maine Farmer’s Almanac, there are a few interpretations for the Beaver Moon. One interpretation is that this was the time of year to set beaver traps before swamps froze. The other comes from how active beavers are before the Winter season.

Regardless of which name you choose to use, our Moon will still appear full Wednesday night through Saturday morning! But there’s an extra treat this time around. We’ll have the opportunity to view a partial lunar eclipse.

The *Almost* Total Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the entire or a part of the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow. This Friday, at peak eclipse, roughly 97% of the Moon’s disk will pass through Earth’s umbra (darkest shadow). At this time, the Moon will appear with a reddish tint. The partial eclipse begins at 1:18 a.m. and peaks at 3:02 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 4:47 a.m.

As with any lunar event, the best view is through a telescope. You may have difficulty capturing a photo on a mobile phone. Using a long-exposure shot (which over-exposes the Moon’s light) may get you better results.

Check out NASA’s landing page for a complete rundown of the lunar event!

The Forecast

Thursday night appears mostly clear - partly cloudy. Although clouds will be around, there will be opportunities for clearing!

