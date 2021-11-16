Advertisement

Breezy and Milder Today

Highs will be near 50 degrees
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures will make their way back into southern Wisconsin today. There is a warm front situated just to the west of here this morning. The front will move to the northeast and warmer temperatures are expected with its passage. Highs today will reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A cold front is expected to follow and pass through southern Wisconsin after midnight tonight. A few areas of drizzle will be possible prior to daybreak. Tomorrow’s highs will also be near the 50 degree mark but then cooler air will be filling back in for the remainder of the week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be back in the 30s. Wind will be on the increase and breezy conditions will be seen over the next three days.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy breezy and milder. High: 50. Wind: Becoming Southeast 10 to 15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Low: 27. Wind: Becoming West 10-15 gusting to 25.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 50.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 35.

