Democrat Bowen is 3rd to enter race for lieutenant governor

WI state Rep. David Bowen
WI state Rep. David Bowen(Wisconsin Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The campaign for Democratic lieutenant governor became a three-way race among state lawmakers when Rep. David Bowen announced he was running for the position.

Bowen said Monday he wrestled with the decision to run for lieutenant governor but said a primary faceoff is “good for democracy.”

Bowen will face off against state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and state Sen. Lena Taylor, of suburban Milwaukee, in the August primary. The winner will be paired with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as his running mate.

Bowen said he would focus on young voters and “vulnerable voters who deserve to have something to vote for, not just something to vote against.”

