Evers urges calm after Rittenhouse verdict

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to announce the awards from the governor's Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a Kenosha Co. jury determines Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate, Gov. Tony Evers urges a peaceful response to the verdict in the Illinois teen’s homicide trial.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday afternoon, the governor asked potential demonstrators to remain safe and peaceful and respect the city’s efforts to heal after the protests that erupted in August 2020, following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

It was during those protests that Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them. On Tuesday, the case was turned over to the jury which is weighing multiple homicide charges among other counts. The demonstrations in the wake of the Blake shooting spread to Madison and other cities, a fact that Evers alluded to in his tweets.

Any efforts to sow division and hinder that healing are unwelcome in Kenosha and Wisconsin,” he wrote. “Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state.”

Evers did not dissuade against protests from either side, acknowledging their First Amendment right to assemble, but asked for those demonstrations to remain peaceful, saying “[p]lease respect the Kenosha community and their efforts to come together.”

