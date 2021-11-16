Green Co. imposes crisis standards of COVID-19 contact tracing

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green County Public Health instated crisis standards of COVID-19 contact tracing Tuesday after noting the county is on track to have the most COVID-19 cases this month in the history of the pandemic.

The health department confirms 349 residents tested positive for the virus from Nov 1-15, putting it on track to have the most cases in one month.

Green County Public Health says the volume of cases has now exceeded their capacity for contact tracing, meaning they are unable to contact everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts.

“Green County Public Health is asking for the assistance of residents, businesses, schools and community organizations to slow this surge of cases,” stated the department. “We ask this of you as fellow community members of Green County. COVID-19 does not have to be spreading at the rate that it is.”

The health department will prioritize contact tracing of school-aged children who test positive for the virus, due to many of them still not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and to prevent the spread of the virus in classrooms.

Department of Health Services’ State Contact Tracing Team will assist Green Co. in reaching out to residents who test positive for the virus. Green Co. will reach out to community members who test positive for the virus as its contact tracers are able to.

Green Co. residents who test positive and have symptoms should isolate for 10 days from when their symptoms started. Those without symptoms should isolate for 10 days from when they had their positive test.

The health agency also urged residents who test positive to notify the people they were in close contact with, meaning within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes, and tell them to quarantine for 14 days and get tested. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, Green Co. Public Health adds.

State health officials also confirmed the most COVID-19 cases in a single day Tuesday in almost a year, before COVID-19 vaccines had even arrived in the state. According to the Department of Health Services, 3,981 Wisconsinites tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

