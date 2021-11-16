Hancock native, Wausau-based Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin State Trooper with ties to Waushara County has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Trooper Daniel Stainbrook died Monday, according to the Wisconsin Troopers Association.

A GoFundMe for the Stainbrook family says he had been hospitalized since Oct. 27 in Wisconsin Rapids. CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

Dan lost his battle with COVID late yesterday morning. There are no words for the void we all feel. His wife and daughters need our thoughts, prayers and support now more than ever. Rest In Peace Brother. Car 445, we will never forget. https://t.co/HLVbfXnctH https://t.co/drfvMZj36G — Wisconsin Troopers Association (@WisTrooperAssoc) November 16, 2021

Trooper Stainbrook leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Donations to the GoFundMe will benefit the Stainbrook family.

In February, Stainbrook was among several troopers to be recognized for lifesaving at the State Patrol Awards.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Stainbrook, Trooper Trevin Szulczewski and Inspector Tye Howver responded to a crash in Adams County. They found a minivan in a drainage ditch at the bottom of an embankment. Water was rising in the van and two occupants couldn’t escape. Stainbrook entered the van through a rear hatch while the other troopers waded into the water. They were able to free two women from the van. The women were treated at a hospital and survived.

