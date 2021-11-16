Advertisement

Hooper celebrates unified company name, headquarters in DeForest

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Madison area contractors moved into their new headquarters Monday as they take on one unified name, Hooper.

Hooper Corporation and General Heating and Air Conditioning celebrated the opening of their 50-acre campus Monday in DeForest.

The two teams used to work in separate offices and various warehouses, but now share one centralized building that houses both its corporate office and fabrication facility.

Hooper President Steve Lindley said the new building provides the company with the ability to grow and add on to the buildings if they need to.

“We’ve got acreage out here to grow too, so yeah hopefully this is something that this facility will be here the next hundred years and support the growth of the organization, wherever that might be,” Lindley said.

The $60 million campus had been under construction since October of 2020.

