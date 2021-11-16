Advertisement

Livestream allowed in trial of 23-year-old Dane Co. man accused of killing his parents

Chandler Halderson appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing.
Chandler Halderson appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County judge denied the defense’s motion Tuesday to prohibit news media from livestreaming court proceedings in the homicide trial of a 23-year-old man accused of killing his mother and father.

Chandler Halderson, 23, appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing.

The motion was denied in part after NBC15 and other media groups fought to guarantee the public’s right to information in the trial.

A second motion, proposed to exclude the use of jail recordings and correspondence made by Halderson, was also denied in court.

Halderson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents Bart and Krista Halderson. He is also accused of two counts of providing false information on a kidnapping, two counts of mutilating a corpse and two counts of hiding a corpse.

Jury selection will begin in January. The trial is set to last for 18 days.

Related Stories
Three search warrants unsealed in Halderson couple’s homicide case
Chandler Halderson’s web searches cited in 2nd homicide charge
What to expect in the trial of Chandler Halderson as additional charges loom
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Chandler Halderson to head to trial
Chandler Halderson set to appear in court Wednesday
Search teams seen on pond near Halderson home
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Halderson son charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Fourth night of protests in downtown Madison (Source: Lou Thao/WMTV)
New review recommends path forward in Madison police’s response to protests
Hilldale hosts its North Pole Party this weekend.
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend at Madison’s Hilldale
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers sell $10 million in stock in 1st 3 hours of offering
Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against...
Packers place OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve