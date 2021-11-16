Livestream allowed in trial of 23-year-old Dane Co. man accused of killing his parents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County judge denied the defense’s motion Tuesday to prohibit news media from livestreaming court proceedings in the homicide trial of a 23-year-old man accused of killing his mother and father.

Chandler Halderson, 23, appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing.

The motion was denied in part after NBC15 and other media groups fought to guarantee the public’s right to information in the trial.

A second motion, proposed to exclude the use of jail recordings and correspondence made by Halderson, was also denied in court.

Halderson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents Bart and Krista Halderson. He is also accused of two counts of providing false information on a kidnapping, two counts of mutilating a corpse and two counts of hiding a corpse.

Jury selection will begin in January. The trial is set to last for 18 days.

