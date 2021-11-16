Advertisement

Madison police investigating armed robbery on near east side

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Monday morning at a cash store on the city’s near east side.

According to the police report, officers responded to reports of the robbery shortly after 10 a.m. Once there, the employee detailed how two men came in and demanded money.

The employee noted that at least one of them was carrying a gun.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled the store. The report did not indicate which way they went.

No descriptions of the suspects were released and MPD noted the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Fourth night of protests in downtown Madison (Source: Lou Thao/WMTV)
New review recommends path forward in Madison police’s response to protests
The impact of the nursing shortage on rural hospitals
The impact of the nursing shortage on rural hospitals
Hospitals in the Madison area feel the strain of the nursing shortage
Hospitals in the Madison area feel the strain of the nursing shortage
The impact of the nursing shortage on Wisconsin hospitals
The impact of the nursing shortage on Wisconsin hospitals