Madison police investigating armed robbery on near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Monday morning at a cash store on the city’s near east side.

According to the police report, officers responded to reports of the robbery shortly after 10 a.m. Once there, the employee detailed how two men came in and demanded money.

The employee noted that at least one of them was carrying a gun.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled the store. The report did not indicate which way they went.

No descriptions of the suspects were released and MPD noted the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.