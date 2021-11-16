Advertisement

Madison Police prepare for potential protests ahead of Rittenhouse trial verdict

Protesters gather in downtown Madison on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Protesters gather in downtown Madison on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.(WMTV/Brittney Ermon)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says it is “prepared to protect the constitutional rights of our public should demonstrations occur” ahead of the verdict in the alleged murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told the court Monday evening that jury deliberations would begin Tuesday morning.

Madison PD says it is monitoring the events surrounding the trial.

MPD is also collaborating with other agencies to create a response plan for after the verdict is reached, the department stated.

Community leaders weighed in on the local impact of trials like Rittenhouse’s and how they’re bridging the gap between the police and the community.

“Talking to people in our community about what they think about the verdict, and then respond accordingly,” Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County said.

Last year, multiple days of protests in downtown Madison ensued following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. These demonstrations included speeches by community leaders and candlelight vigils during the day and early evenings. Two nights left businesses damaged, windows shattered and dumpsters burning.

”There’s always something to worry about, and that’s what we have to come from and at some point, that’s what we have to change,” Anthony Cooper Sr., President and CEO of Focused Interruption said.

Rittenhouse, now 18, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide, which is Wisconsin’s top murder charge.

