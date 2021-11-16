Most school districts meet, exceed educational expectations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest report card from the state Department of Public Instruction shows students in about 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year, despite the challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Wisconsin, 399 of the 421 public school districts were rated at three stars or higher on the report card’s five-star scale.

DPI scores districts and schools in four priority areas; including student achievement, academic growth, target group outcomes and students prepared for post-secondary education. The latter is determined by metrics including graduation and attendance rates.

DPI noted this year’s report cards replace the closing gaps priority of past years with the new target priority, group outcomes. The group outcomes category highlights students in the school with test scores in the lowest quartile, which officials say will help them know who to focus on based on who needs the most help. This will also improve outcomes for all students.

The agency also noted that the report should be interpreted with caution, as scores and ratings could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The School District of Janesville received a “Meets Few Expectations” ranking, scoring at 56.8. This puts them at three stars.

“We know the challenges our students and educators faced while dealing with the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, whether it was students in quarantine, attending school virtually, or every other day for our high school students,” said Superintendent Steve Pophal. “Those challenges, as well as others, impacted student achievement across the state as measured on the state’s report cards.”

The district is focusing on classroom material investments, more training for staff and more K-2 literacy assessments.

The report card also shows several districts exceed expectations, putting them at a four-star ranking, including Madison Metropolitan, Iowa-Grant and Middleton-Cross Plains. The Waunakee Community School District received a five-star ranking, putting them at “Significantly Exceeds Expectations.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.