Packers place OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against...
Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus has gone on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Packers announced the move Tuesday.

The designation means Mercilus must miss at least the next three games.

Mercilus joined the Packers on Oct. 21. The Houston Texans released him a day earlier. He has appeared in four games with the Packers and has five tackles and a sack.

