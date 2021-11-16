Advertisement

Parents raise safety concerns about East High School during school board meeting

More than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers have responded to a fight outside of East High...
More than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers have responded to a fight outside of East High School, on Nov. 8, 2021.
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School safety. It was one of the focuses of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board meeting Monday after the fall semester has proved challenging for staff and students at East High School.

Last month, students walked out of class for a young woman who was reportedly sexually assaulted at an off-campus party.

Then last week, more than a dozen Madison Police Officers responded to the school when a lunch time fight turned into several confrontations. Officers deployed pepper spray to stop the fights.

Now some parents say they want security to be a focus and would like to see the school resource officer return.

“The school needs help we need security the students to say that all students of color students,” said Travis Dobson. “Students all the way down to the kids who are struggling.”

But other parents say SROs are not the answer.

“Police do not prevent police come after the fact,” said Carmella Glenn. “We know we need prevention services.”

The SRO program ended within MMSD last year.

In response to the fights, the district put out a new safety plan last week that includes deploying more staff at East High School.

