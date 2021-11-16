REPORT: Amherst native Groshek signs with Vikings Practice Squad

MINNEAPOLIS (WSAW) -Amherst native Garrett Groshek is back in the NFL, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the former Badgers running back is signing with the Vikings to be a part of their practice squad.

The #Vikings are signing FB Garrett Groshek to the practice squad, source said. He played RB at Wisconsin and was in camp with the #Raiders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 16, 2021

Groshek went undrafted in the spring, but immediately signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent the entire summer with them before being released at the end of training camp.

