REPORT: Amherst native Groshek signs with Vikings Practice Squad

Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.
Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WSAW) -Amherst native Garrett Groshek is back in the NFL, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the former Badgers running back is signing with the Vikings to be a part of their practice squad.

Groshek went undrafted in the spring, but immediately signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent the entire summer with them before being released at the end of training camp.

