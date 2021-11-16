Report: Mercilus to miss the rest of season due to bicep injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple Packers players were injured during Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks, and a new report says one of them will likely miss the rest of the season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports linebacker Whitney Mercilus will miss the rest of this season after tearing his biceps Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Mercilus’ injury, saying in part “it’s just one of those unfortunate things that happen.”
The Packers signed Mercilus in late October in hopes of helping their pass rush after he was released by the Houston Texans. He was drafted by the Texans in 2012.
During Sunday’s game, the team reports Mercilus had one sack, and was on the verge of another when he was injured.
The news comes after reports regarding the injuries sustained by running back Aaron Jones and linebacker Rashan Gary surfaced earlier in the day.
Schefter also reported Jones has a mild MCL sprain, and had an MRI on Monday. He may be out one to two weeks. Meanwhile, Gary has a hyperextended right elbow, and reports say he may try to play this coming weekend in Minnesota with a brace.
