Rotary Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Light Show tickets are now on sale

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites can now buy tickets Monday for the dazzling holiday lights show at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville.

Organizers noted on Facebook Monday that tickets for the show will not be sold at the door this year. Attendees will need to buy their tickets online, in advance.

This is the 25th year of the Rotary Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Light Show and this year’s display features more than one million lights, festive displays and animations.

Members of the garden will be able to attend the outdoor light show starting on Nov. 23, while other guests can purchase tickets for dates starting on Nov. 26.

It costs $10 for everyone ages 13 and older, while it is $5 for children ages 3-12. Admission for children under two years old is free.

The garden is also giving away a four-pack of tickets to the light show on Facebook. Users have until noon on Friday to enter to win.

