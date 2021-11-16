Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend at Madison’s Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend to kick off the holiday season at Hilldale in Madison.

The shopping center will host its tree lighting ceremony and North Pole Party from 3-7 p.m. Sunday.

The event will offer kids’ crafts, previews of Black Friday deals and carolers before the holiday tree is illuminated at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Santa Claus and his reindeer friends will be available to pose for pictures from 3-5:30 p.m. Pictures are free for those who bring a bag of non-perishable goods to the Middleton Outreach Ministry Pantry. Bags should have at least five items inside.

The event will take place at 726 N. Midvale Boulevard in Madison.

Santa will return to Hilldale’s Holiday Hut in the Plaza from Dec. 12-24. The event will offer more kids crafts with Creando Explorertorium, festive performances and meet & greets with Frozen characters.

