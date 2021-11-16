Advertisement

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend at Madison’s Hilldale

Hilldale hosts its North Pole Party this weekend.
Hilldale hosts its North Pole Party this weekend.(Hilldale)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend to kick off the holiday season at Hilldale in Madison.

The shopping center will host its tree lighting ceremony and North Pole Party from 3-7 p.m. Sunday.

The event will offer kids’ crafts, previews of Black Friday deals and carolers before the holiday tree is illuminated at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Santa Claus and his reindeer friends will be available to pose for pictures from 3-5:30 p.m. Pictures are free for those who bring a bag of non-perishable goods to the Middleton Outreach Ministry Pantry. Bags should have at least five items inside.

The event will take place at 726 N. Midvale Boulevard in Madison.

Santa will return to Hilldale’s Holiday Hut in the Plaza from Dec. 12-24. The event will offer more kids crafts with Creando Explorertorium, festive performances and meet & greets with Frozen characters.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Chandler Halderson appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing.
Livestream allowed in trial of 23-year-old Dane Co. man accused of killing his parents
Fourth night of protests in downtown Madison (Source: Lou Thao/WMTV)
New review recommends path forward in Madison police’s response to protests
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers sell $10 million in stock in 1st 3 hours of offering
Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) reacts after a defensive stop against...
Packers place OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve