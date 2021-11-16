UW System awards scholarships for “70 for 70″ campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - 70 students are awarded a $7,000 scholarship after the UW System completed its “Vax Up! 70 for 70″ campaign.

The scholarships were randomly drawn among students who participated in the campaign at the 11 UW System campuses that met the UW System’s 70% vaccination against COVID-19 goal.

UW-Madison ran a separate campaign and its students were not eligible for the “70 for 70″ campaign. Only one UW System campus, UW-Platteville, did not meet the 70% vaccination goal.

“We took up a challenge to educate and inform students as a part of a vaccination campaign to help keep our universities safe – and it has succeeded,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said. “What a thrill it is to be able to tell students they have won a $7,000 scholarship. I am so proud of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators who helped make this happen.”

A goal of 70% vaccination against COVID-19 among students was set for the 12 participating UW System campuses.

“I believe in encouraging, rather than mandating, vaccines, and the scholarship incentive was a great motivator,” Thompson said.

Winners of the scholarships, which are being funded by the UW System, have already been notified by their schools. A short social media video with all of the UW System school mascots announced the results of the campaign. Several of the universities have also provided additional incentives, such as scholarships, cash, apparel, or dining. For more information on the campaign, you can visit the UW System website.

