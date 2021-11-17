Advertisement

24-year-old killed in Madison shooting

A person of interest has been identified, MPD reported.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old man died following an overnight shooting on Madison’s near east side.

According to the initial police report, officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Home Ave.

The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, MPD reported.

Its statement indicated a person of interest has been identified and officers have located that individual. Investigators determined the victim was likely targeted and there is currently no threat to the community.

MPD’s investigation is still ongoing. The police department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

