AJ Dillon “self-employed” after buying Packer stock; gets key to Door Co.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday was a big day for Green Bay Packers’ running back AJ Dillon. First, he buys a (symbolic) stake in his franchise, then he heads to Door Co., where residents show they love him as much as he loves them.

Not long after the Packers started selling hundreds of thousands of shares in the franchise, Dillon tweeted a screenshot, showing he plunked down $300 for one, along with the simple message: “Self-employed.”

Fans embraced the move and the tweet has already picked up around 20,000 likes.

Fellow running back Aaron Jones soon replied with his plight to snag a share, initially replying that he had “been in line for an hour.” Three hours later came the update that he was in the queue. Finally, shortly before 5:30 p.m. he posted his own screenshot, along with “Owner / Player.”

Key to the County

Dillon’s day was not done yet. After “buying” part of his team, he headed to Door Co.

He regularly tweets about how much he enjoys visiting the county and his love for it, and Tuesday, community leaders returned the favor. At the Destination Door Co. Annual meeting, he was presented with a key to the county.

“I love everything about Door County,” Dillon told the crowd in attendance. “Thank you guys very much, super honored, and a little taken a back right now, thank you so much.”

I got the key! 😁😁😁 I love Door County @mydoorcounty pic.twitter.com/YCm5FRNq4k — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) November 17, 2021

Dillon says his fiancée’s family introduced him to the magic of Door County. He proposed in Egg Harbor.

The DDC annual meeting was held in Jacksonport. About 130 business leaders and community members gathered at the Fernwood Gardens Ballroom at Mr. G’s. It’s the first time they’ve held an in-person meeting in two years.

Destination Door County is the official tourism marketing and management organization for the county.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.