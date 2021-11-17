Advertisement

Dane Co. burglars use stolen credit card at Walmart after break-in

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects who broke into a Town of Pleasant Springs home while the residents slept, stole a credit card, and ended up making a run to Walmart.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, the victims awoke Wednesday morning to find the burglars had entered their home, in the 2100 block of Fallen Oak Trail, through the garage door.

Deputies responded around 6 a.m. and were told the suspects drove off in their 2016 Kia Optima and had taken a wallet. Investigators soon discovered that one of the credit cards that was stolen had been used at a nearby Wal-Mart.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 608-284-6900.

