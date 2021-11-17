Dane Co. Executive proposes 3 ‘viable’ paths to move forward with jail consolidation project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the Dane County Board adopted the 2022 county budget without approving additional funds for the Jail Consolidation project, County Executive Joe Parisi says there are only a few options left to avoid complicating the financing needed for the renovation.

Parisi explained Monday that current policymakers were told a few months ago that the project would cost more than $170 million. A former County Board allowed $150 million to be spent on the project. Parisi noted the additional $20 million was estimated as a result of higher costs for items and supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engineering consultant Mead & Hunt had also requested over $1 million to continue the design work, Parisi said.

“I suggested at the time that the design team hold off to allow policy makers to decide what type of project was appropriate for our needs,” Parisi said. “There’s little sense spending another one million (or more) dollars on a project that may not have adequate political support. Fast forward six months and it’s clear we are no closer to consensus.”

Parisi noted that “few dispute the need to replace the outdated jail facilities in the City County Building,” and outlined three options he believes could allow the project to move forward.

The first option Parisi proposed was directing Mead & Hunt to revise the jail project plan, which would allow the Dane Co. Board to adopt a resolution for the change. This would have a price of around $148 million and allow construction of the jail to go out for a bid within the next year. Parisi continued, saying if this option is chosen, it should be done sooner rather than later to avoid spending more design dollars.

The second option would be to hold a binding public referendum, asking the community to approve the $170 million price tag. The County Board would need to approve the referendum at least 71 days before the general election, meaning it could be on a ballot by the April or November of 2022 elections.

The third option Parisi outlined would be one as somewhat of a happy medium, striking “the balance between cost and the project scope,” plus follow the advice of JFA consultants.

If the county, “eliminate[s] the unnecessary PSB renovation plans to create infirmary, upgraded and expanded basement kitchen and… [then] redesign the proposed Tower facility to include new medical clinic, acute/step-down mental health units, and house medium and maximum security residents now residing in the CCB,” Parisi says this would provide additional beds and reduce the cost, putting it under the $170 million current price.

The county executive noted while officials may have different visions, he views these three as “viable.”

“None of these options can proceed without action by the County Board, whether through a resolution authorizing a change order for re-design or one that creates a referendum,” Parisi said. “We have been debating this jail project for a considerable period of time. I feel these are three viable, tangible paths forward to constructively advance this conversation and address the challenges we initially sought to address.”

