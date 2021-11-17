Advertisement

Dane Co. Farmers’ Market to offer festive goods at Holiday Markets

Courtesy: Dane County Farmers' Market
Courtesy: Dane County Farmers' Market(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market is moving to the Monona Terrace starting this weekend and will offer tons of seasonal goodies.

The three Holiday Markets will be held on Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.

The first will offer Thanksgiving staples, including Wisconsin-grown cranberries, potatoes, vegetables, baked goods and more.

Come December, Wisconsinites will also be able to find items that may make good holiday presents for people, including locally made soaps, candles, wreaths and dried flowers.

Visitors and vendors will need to wear masks at the Nov. 20 event, but the farmers’ market noted COVID-19 guidance may change by the time the December markets roll around.

Attendees can park in the Monona Terrace Parking Facility for a $5 fee. Coffee will also be available for purchase at the event center.

Residents who use EPT Services can also receive details from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Information Booth, just inside the entrance of Exhibition Hall B.

