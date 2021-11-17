Advertisement

Iowa Co. officials continue searching for 62-year-old man missing 3 weeks

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who’s been missing for over three weeks.(Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARENA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County authorities are still searching for a 62-year-old man Wednesday who has been missing for three weeks.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office states John Wallenkamp was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Arena Township.

He is described as standing 5′10″ and weighing 200 pounds. Police do not have information on what he was last wearing.

Officials continued, saying his vehicle was left at his residence.

Those who hunt in eastern Iowa County or western Dane County are asked to pay attention to their surroundings. The sheriff’s office noted if hunters see anything out of the ordinary in comparison to past years, call their department at 608-935-3314.

Iowa County Emergency Management, along with local fire and EMS, have already conducted ground, drone and K-9 searches in the Town of Blue Mounds and have been unable to locate Wallenkamp.

