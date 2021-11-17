Advertisement

Judge at Rittenhouse trial blasts media coverage of him

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial says he’ll “think long and hard” about allowing televised trials in the future.

Judge Bruce Schroeder’s comments came Wednesday on the second day of jury deliberations while he was addressing the jury’s request to view video shown earlier in the trial.

Schroeder took exception to media coverage of some of his decisions. Jurors met for a full day Tuesday with no quick verdict after two weeks of testimony in which they were given starkly different portrayals of his actions the night he shot three men, killing two of them, during an August 2020 night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse provoked the confrontation. His lawyers say he acted in self-defense.

