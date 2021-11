Kapler wins NL Manager of the Year, Counsell finishes second

(AP) - Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has become the second skipper to win Manager of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, taking this year’s American League award. San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler won the NL honor.

Cash led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown.

Bobby Cox had been the only person to win Manager of the Year two straight seasons. He did it with Atlanta in 2004 and 2005.

Seattle’s Scott Servais finished second behind Cash in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Houston’s Dusty Baker was third.

Kapler beat out Craig Counsell of Milwaukee and Mike Shildt of St. Louis. MLB reporter Adam McCalvy noted this is the third time Counsell has finished runner-up to the NL Manager of the Year.

Counsell received second place and got one first place vote.

