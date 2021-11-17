Advertisement

Madison police surround east side apartment complex

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a shots fired call
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov. 17, 2021.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Madison Police Department have taken tactical positions around an east side apartment complex following a report of shots fired inside the building.

Authorities responded to the Grove Apartments, near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Monona Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. They remain on the scene approximately two hours later, with officers trained on a single apartment.

MPD cruisers have also blocked off access to the building. No one is currently being allowed in or out of the complex.

No other details about the ongoing situation have been released at this time. MPD also did not indicate if any injuries were reported in connection with the reported gunfire.

This is a breaking news situation. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

