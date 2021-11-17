Madison police surround east side apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Madison Police Department have taken tactical positions around an east side apartment complex following a report of shots fired inside the building.

Authorities responded to the Grove Apartments, near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Monona Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. They remain on the scene approximately two hours later, with officers trained on a single apartment.

MPD cruisers have also blocked off access to the building. No one is currently being allowed in or out of the complex.

No other details about the ongoing situation have been released at this time. MPD also did not indicate if any injuries were reported in connection with the reported gunfire.

Residents who live in this building tell me no one is being allowed in or out. Police appear to be focusing their investigation on an apartment on the 4th floor. We have confirmed with Dane County dispatch shots there was a report of a shots fired call around 3:15 p.m. — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) November 17, 2021

This is a breaking news situation. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

