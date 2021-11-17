Madison woman wins free car at Brewers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most fans are lucky enough to leave the ballpark with a caught foul ball. Earlier this year, Tracy Smith left with keys to a new car.

Smith is a die-hard Brewers fan who tries to go to a game during fan appreciation weekend every season.

Back in September, Smith’s seat located in Section 423, Row 6, Seat 2 was the lucky number called to win a brand new 2022 Toyota Carolla.

“It’s just phenomenal,” said Smith. “I went to so many games this year. It was a great season.”

She says she always looks forward to the giveaways during games but never expected to win something herself.

“You always want to win something,” said Smith. “But, oh boy, that I would win a car?”

According to the Brewers, there were 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance that day who had a chance to win.

Smith says she’ll be driving her new car, complete with Milwaukee Brewers logo decals, to games next season.

“You feed off the energy in the stadium,” said Smith. “The excitement is so much fun.”

Madison resident Tracy Smith is the proud owner of a brand-new car after her seat was selected by the @Brewers during fan appreciation weekend back in September. Today, she got to pick up her 2022 Toyota Carolla from the East Madison dealership. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/J1sKg7f8SI — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) November 17, 2021

