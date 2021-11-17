Advertisement

Madison woman wins free car at Brewers game

Tracy Smith got to pick up her brand-new Toyota Carolla at East Madison Toyota on Wednesday.
Tracy Smith got to pick up her brand-new Toyota Carolla at East Madison Toyota on Wednesday.
Tracy Smith got to pick up her brand-new Toyota Carolla at East Madison Toyota on Wednesday.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most fans are lucky enough to leave the ballpark with a caught foul ball. Earlier this year, Tracy Smith left with keys to a new car.

Smith is a die-hard Brewers fan who tries to go to a game during fan appreciation weekend every season.

Back in September, Smith’s seat located in Section 423, Row 6, Seat 2 was the lucky number called to win a brand new 2022 Toyota Carolla.

“It’s just phenomenal,” said Smith. “I went to so many games this year. It was a great season.”

She says she always looks forward to the giveaways during games but never expected to win something herself.

“You always want to win something,” said Smith. “But, oh boy, that I would win a car?”

According to the Brewers, there were 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance that day who had a chance to win.

Smith says she’ll be driving her new car, complete with Milwaukee Brewers logo decals, to games next season.

“You feed off the energy in the stadium,” said Smith. “The excitement is so much fun.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender transition policy
Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday.
Judge at Rittenhouse trial blasts media coverage of him
Dane Co. burglars use stolen credit card at Walmart after break-in
Police say the 90-year-old was last seen in the Brodhead area around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Silver Alert canceled for man last seen in Brodhead