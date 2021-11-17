Advertisement

Man arrested after smashing car into Cumberland City Hall

A car crashed into a Cumberland, Wis. government building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police in a northwestern Wisconsin community say a man angry with a citation issued to a family member deliberately smashed through the front entrance to city hall, narrowly missing an officer.

Repair crews worked to repair the gaping hole left by the crash Tuesday in Cumberland. Police Chief Heather Wolfe says an officer was sitting inside the building approximately 20 feet from where the man’s vehicle crashed through the wall. That officer was not injured.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on probable cause criminal damage to property, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Police have sent the case to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.

