Midweek Warm-Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Despite a few weathermakers at times, an overall calm stretch of weather is expected for the next week. A warm front will lift through the area tonight. This will bring climbing temperatures through the 40s along with a few sprinkles. The bigger story will be gusty southeasterly winds to 30 mph. Behind this, a cold front slides through on Wednesday. Early highs around 50 will drop through the 40s by the afternoon and evening. A couple of sprinkles remain possible along with gusty winds.

The end of the week will feature colder temperatures, but the return of sunshine. Highs will be into the 30s both Thursday and Friday with lows into the 20s. Another weak disturbance passes this weekend with a warm-up to the 40s and perhaps a couple more sprinkles.

Colder air returns early next week with highs expected around the freezing mark and lows into the teens.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.