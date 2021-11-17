Advertisement

Midweek Warm-Up

Drought Continues
Temps
Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Despite a few weathermakers at times, an overall calm stretch of weather is expected for the next week. A warm front will lift through the area tonight. This will bring climbing temperatures through the 40s along with a few sprinkles. The bigger story will be gusty southeasterly winds to 30 mph. Behind this, a cold front slides through on Wednesday. Early highs around 50 will drop through the 40s by the afternoon and evening. A couple of sprinkles remain possible along with gusty winds.

The end of the week will feature colder temperatures, but the return of sunshine. Highs will be into the 30s both Thursday and Friday with lows into the 20s. Another weak disturbance passes this weekend with a warm-up to the 40s and perhaps a couple more sprinkles.

Colder air returns early next week with highs expected around the freezing mark and lows into the teens.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Breezy and mild conditions will be seen over the next couple days. It will turn much cooler by...
Breezy and Milder Today
Tuesday high temperatures will climb to near 50° across south-central Wisconsin.
Mild & Breezy Tuesday; Cooler by the Week’s End
Monday Extended Forecast
Getting Mild Mid-Week
Chilly temperature are expected again today but highs return to the 50s tomorrow.
Cool Today, Milder Tomorrow