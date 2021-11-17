Advertisement

Milk truck collides with cow in Grant County

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A milk truck received minor damage Monday evening after it collided with a cow that was walking in the roadway, authorities say.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports Wednesday that a Liddicoat Trucking Inc. milk truck was driving at about 6:40 p.m. on County Road E eastbound in Livingston when it struck the cow.

Authorities say the driver of the milk truck, a 52-year-old man, was uninjured. He was able to drive the truck away from the scene after the incident.

The sheriff’s office says a 66-year-old Platteville man was identified as the owner of the cow, but officials did not state the condition of the cow.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Rock Co. to buy Camp Indian Trails and open it to the public
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who’s been missing for over...
Iowa Co. officials continue searching for 62-year-old man missing 3 weeks
A car crashed into a Cumberland, Wis. government building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Man arrested after smashing car into Cumberland City Hall
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges