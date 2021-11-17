Advertisement

Police say Liverpool attacker bought bomb parts for 6 months

This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England,...
This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The suspect who was killed in a Liverpool taxi explosion spent at least six months buying components for a bomb and appears to have acted alone, British police said Wednesday.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died when a blast ripped through the cab in which he was a passenger as it pulled up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. The taxi driver was injured.

Russ Jackson, the head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, said Al Swealmeen had rented a property in the city in April and been making “relevant purchases” for a device at least since then.

Jackson said investigators so far had not found any other people “of concern.”

Detectives are also piecing together details of Al Swealmeen’s life and say a relative told them he was born in Iraq. He applied for asylum in Britain in 2014, but was rejected, authorities said. It’s unclear what his legal status was at the time of the bombing.

Police have also confirmed that Al Swealmeen was treated in the past for mental illness.

Clergy at two Liverpool churches said Al Swealmeen had converted from Islam to Christianity and appeared to be sincere in his faith.

Joy Gambardella, a lay reader at the city’s Emmanuel Church, said Al Swealmeen had been a “committed Christian.”

“He used to love baking and he did a baking course. He also did pizza-making,” Gambardella said. “He used to make cakes for the church and sell them.

“I would never, ever expect he could have done something like that, ever.”

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the attack, and whether the Liverpool Women’s Hospital was the intended target.

The taxi driver, David Perry, escaped from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames. He was treated in a hospital and released.

Britain’s official threat level was raised from substantial to severe — meaning an attack is highly likely — following the blast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

In this Feb. 24 2020, file photo, fans leave the Staples Center after a public memorial for...
Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
Temperatures will drop over the next 24 hours. Highs by tomorrow, highs will only reach the...
Turning Much Cooler Tomorrow
Butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday,...
Monarch butterflies return to California after record low numbers last year