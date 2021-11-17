McFarland police: Avoid area near N. Autumn Lane; report of an armed person

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland Police are urging members of the public who are near North Autumn Lane to stay indoors Wednesday night due to the report of an armed person.

The McFarland Police Department told those who are in this area to stay inside, lock all doors and lock all windows. North Autumn Lane is near Siggelkow Road.

McFarland PD stated they were on scene for a tactical situation and have contained the area.

Anyone who has an emergency, sees or hears anything suspicious should call 911 immediately, police ask.

There are police officers on the scene currently.

The department noted it would let residents know when their safety was no longer at risk.

