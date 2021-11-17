Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Dept. has issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old man missing from Milwaukee.

Police say Jurden Moore was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of Brodhead. He was previously reported missing from the area of N. 107th St. and W. Donna Dr. in Milwaukee.

Moore is described by police as approximately 6′01″ weighing 180 lbs. They add, he has medium complexion, a thin build, bald head and clean shaven face.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue long sleeve shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

The Milwaukee Police Dept. says Moore was driving his blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV with Wisconsin plate number 862GHC.

Morre was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV. (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.