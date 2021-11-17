Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Brodhead

Police say the 90-year-old was last seen in the Brodhead area around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the 90-year-old was last seen in the Brodhead area around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Dept. has issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old man missing from Milwaukee.

Police say Jurden Moore was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of Brodhead. He was previously reported missing from the area of N. 107th St. and W. Donna Dr. in Milwaukee.

Moore is described by police as approximately 6′01″ weighing 180 lbs. They add, he has medium complexion, a thin build, bald head and clean shaven face.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue long sleeve shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

The Milwaukee Police Dept. says Moore was driving his blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV with Wisconsin plate number 862GHC.

Morre was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.
Morre was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Naledi Splittgerber is a 3 year old with a severe form of epilepsy, known as the Dravet Syndrome.
3 year old with severe epilepsy is looking for an alert dog
Mark McCloskey, right, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, listens to a...
US Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse
Reedsburg family seeks out alert dog for child with epilepsy
Reedsburg family seeks out alert dog for child with epilepsy
Body cameras
Madison alder hopes Common Council will take up police body-worn camera conversation again