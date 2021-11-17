Advertisement

Some Milwaukee County Zoo animals get vaccinated against COVID-19

Milwaukee County Zoo
Milwaukee County Zoo(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Some animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo have received the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent them from being infected with the virus, the zoo stated Tuesday.

In a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, it stated “high-risk” animals, including apes/primates, big cats and North American river otters started to receive their COVID-19 shots.

The animals will receive a similar regimen of COVID-19 vaccines to humans, meaning two-doses given out three weeks apart from one another. The animal care staff then monitor the animals for any side effects they may have.

The zoo noted that Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos in the U.S started to administer COVID-19 vaccines to animals.

There have been no reported adverse side effects so far from the Zoetis brand vaccine, which is uniquely formulated for animals.

The Milwaukee County Zoo also noted that these high-risk animals are trained for hand injections.

Our animal care team started vaccinating high-risk animals for protection from COVID-19. Those at high-risk include:...

Posted by Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

