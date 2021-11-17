Advertisement

Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.(Starbucks via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Defense makes its case in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Defense makes its case in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
FILE - A person uses an iPhone on Oct. 8, 2019 in New York. Apple is letting some iPhone users...
Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House poised to censure Gosar over posting violent video