Turning Much Cooler Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild temperatures will continue for another day across southern Wisconsin. Much cooler air will fill in across the region tonight and tomorrow after a cold front sweeps through today. The wind behind the cold front will shift to northerly. High temperatures today will be in the lower 50s but will occur early in the morning. Temperatures will then hold in the middle 40s through the rest of the day. By tomorrow, highs will only reach the middle 30s. Another warm front is expected to develop to the west of here later in the week. This will bring milder air back to the state by the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle to upper 40s.

Temperatures will drop over the next 24 hours. Highs by tomorrow, highs will only reach the 30s. Milder temperatures will return for the weekend. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. High: 48. Wind: Becoming Northwest 15.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 29. Wind: West 15.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 35.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High: 38.

