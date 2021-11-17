Advertisement

US Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse

Mark McCloskey, right, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, listens to a...
Mark McCloskey, right, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, listens to a protester outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Mark McCloskey, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, has been photographed outside the courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse was on trial for murder with two people flashing a sign associated with white supremacists.

McCloskey and his wife were both in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday and Tuesday to show support for Rittenhouse.

The McCloskeys gained national attention after they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who were marching in their gated St. Louis subdivision last summer.

McCloskey compares himself to Rittenhouse, saying they were both prosecuted for defending themselves from an “angry mob.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

