Advertisement

Verona Area High School student accused of bringing a gun to school

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a Verona Area High School student Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun with him to school.

Security staff at the high school called the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center around 12:35 p.m., saying they found a gun that a student had.

Security staff told officers that they had confronted the student in the school after hearing he may have a firearm.

Security escorted the student from the building to an outside parking lot where he was detained. Police continued, stating it was then that a .40 caliber semi-automatic gun allegedly fell from his waistband.

Verona High School security turned over the firearm to responding officers, who investigated the incident with the Verona Area High School administration.

Tavion Flowers, 18, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail. He is accused of felony possession of a firearm on school property and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. He was also booked on felony bail jumping for an open, unrelated case.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
Madison police surround east side apartment complex
Change this caption before publishing
McFarland police: Avoid area near N. Autumn Lane; report of an armed person
Steven Avery in court (file photo)
Steven Avery petition rejected by Wisconsin Supreme Court
DHS: ‘Safe assumption’ COVID-19 will surge in fall, winter of coming years