Verona Area High School student accused of bringing a gun to school

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a Verona Area High School student Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun with him to school.

Security staff at the high school called the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center around 12:35 p.m., saying they found a gun that a student had.

Security staff told officers that they had confronted the student in the school after hearing he may have a firearm.

Security escorted the student from the building to an outside parking lot where he was detained. Police continued, stating it was then that a .40 caliber semi-automatic gun allegedly fell from his waistband.

Verona High School security turned over the firearm to responding officers, who investigated the incident with the Verona Area High School administration.

Tavion Flowers, 18, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail. He is accused of felony possession of a firearm on school property and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. He was also booked on felony bail jumping for an open, unrelated case.

