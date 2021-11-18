Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-102. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points and Khris Middleton tied Milwaukee’s franchise record for career 3-pointers in the Bucks’ 109-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Middleton returned after missing eight games due to COVID-19 and made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good.

The second of those 3-pointers was his 1,051st as a Buck to match Ray Allen for first place on the team’s all-time list.

LeBron James missed an eighth straight game for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain.

