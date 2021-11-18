Cold & Blustery Thursday - Feeling like the 20s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Break out the coats & gloves! Much cooler air filters over Wisconsin today - in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. Winds will gust up to 30mph out of the NW. With highs only climbing into the mid 30s, wind chills will make it feel 5-10° colder.

Clouds thin out tonight with the cooler & drier air overhead. A partial lunar eclipse happens early Friday morning - peaking at 3:02 a.m. Viewing in southern Wisconsin looks good!

Clouds build back in for Friday with some filtered sunshine. Highs move into the upper 30s.

The weekend is more mild - with winds turning out of the South. Highs climb into the mid and upper 40s on Saturday. A developing low-pressure system brings rain showers and a rain/snow mix to much of the Midwest on Sunday. A few rain showers are possible late Saturday night across the region before a changeover to snow at times. Highs on Sunday will climb into the lower 40s. Snow accumulations will be minor, if any.

After that system departs, cold air is back next week. Highs will remain in the 30s Monday & Tuesday before another weather-maker moves by on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.